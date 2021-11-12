Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Erste Group cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $35.32 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.