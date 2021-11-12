Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Casten acquired 50,000 shares of Baudax Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill acquired 100,000 shares of Baudax Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 158,200 shares of company stock worth $93,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

