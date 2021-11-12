BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of BVC stock opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Wednesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

