BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of BVC stock opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Wednesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
