Barrington Research Lowers Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $55.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.86.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $782.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $11,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $11,255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $6,660,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $6,367,000.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

