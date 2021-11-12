Barrington Research Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $45.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barrington Research from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

TWOU stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

