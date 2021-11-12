Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Lifted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 154.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,406 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.65 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

