Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

LON PRSR opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £557.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. Prs Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 74.40 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

In other news, insider Stephen Smith bought 75,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($97,987.98). Also, insider Jim Prower bought 30,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £30,900 ($40,371.05).

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

