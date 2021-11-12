Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Erste Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.