Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Legrand from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legrand has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $21.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. Legrand has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $23.31.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.