Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 433.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $17,133,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

