Barclays Begins Coverage on VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Barclays began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $163.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.56.

NYSE:VMW opened at $124.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 1-year low of $123.76 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of VMware by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of VMware by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

