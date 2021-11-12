Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Lifted to “Buy” at Veritas Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by research analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, October 4th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.44.

Shares of BNS traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,384. The firm has a market cap of C$101.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$60.77 and a 12 month high of C$83.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$79.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.51.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9299995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

