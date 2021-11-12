Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.18 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $10.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.06. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average is $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

