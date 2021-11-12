Bank of America Corp DE Sells 182,297 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $47,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,917,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after purchasing an additional 859,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,392,000 after acquiring an additional 431,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

