Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $46,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 335.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

