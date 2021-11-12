Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.42% of Americold Realty Trust worth $41,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,707,000 after acquiring an additional 873,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

