Bank of America Corp DE Has $44.60 Million Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Colfax were worth $44,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,444,000 after purchasing an additional 697,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,269 shares of company stock worth $18,270,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.