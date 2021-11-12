BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS: BDORY) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BANCO DO BRASIL/S to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 BANCO DO BRASIL/S Competitors 1571 7385 6646 355 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.05%. Given BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BANCO DO BRASIL/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 17.35% 11.80% 0.88% BANCO DO BRASIL/S Competitors 27.36% 11.90% 1.21%

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion $2.46 billion 5.45 BANCO DO BRASIL/S Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.66

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S rivals beat BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

