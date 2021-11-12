Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHHC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at $1,464,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $1,464,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DiamondHead stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

