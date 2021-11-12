Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 250,017 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,017 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

WFG stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.01. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $92.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

