Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,598 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 119.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Ozon in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ozon in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ozon in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

