Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 890,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,244,000 after acquiring an additional 539,022 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $4,328,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 323,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARR opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.