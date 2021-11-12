Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 878.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 208,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 187,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $2,223,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $3,093,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

