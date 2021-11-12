Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 181.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,481,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.26.

Shares of SEDG opened at $358.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.89 and its 200-day moving average is $273.05. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 134.68, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,174 shares of company stock valued at $17,202,708. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.