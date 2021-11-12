Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of BLDP opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

