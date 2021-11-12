Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp’s third-quarter 2021 revenues and adjusted earnings per share improved year over year but missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from the rising demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats on account of increasing awareness. Higher at-home consumption amid the pandemic also provided a boost. Thus, the company has been investing significantly in expanding production capacity. Meanwhile, associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. High debt levels, increased labor costs and supply constraints remain concerns. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will aid results. Robust backlog levels and business wins will drive the Aerospace segment's performance.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.16.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $752,342. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 18.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

