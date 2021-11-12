Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Bakkt stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,363. Bakkt has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $50.80.

Get Bakkt alerts:

About Bakkt

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.