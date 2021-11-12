Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $8.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 11,615 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 135.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 295,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 58.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 156.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 77,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $5,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.72.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

