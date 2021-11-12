Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 90,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,456. The company has a market capitalization of $848.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.72. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 498.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 228,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

BW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

