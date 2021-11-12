Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 90,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,456. The company has a market capitalization of $848.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.72. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.
In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.
BW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.