B. Riley Comments on Trex Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE:TREX opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.35. Trex has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Trex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Trex by 33.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 12.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $849,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

