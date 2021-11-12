B. Riley Comments on International Seaways, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23).

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

International Seaways stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,717 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

