B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 21,010 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

