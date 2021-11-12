B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 72,638 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,638 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

