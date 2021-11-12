B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 4,233 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

