B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $24.58 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.05% of IQVIA worth $24,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $252.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.28 and a 200-day moving average of $246.97.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

