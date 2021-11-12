B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $22.76 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $22,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $245.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.20.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

