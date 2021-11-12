B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 119.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,752 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 365.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $167.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.21.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

