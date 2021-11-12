B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 5,747 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.19. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.