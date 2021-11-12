AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.55

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 2963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $517.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 25.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 63.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 165,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 63,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

