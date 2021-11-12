Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $691,676.79

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $691,676.79 and approximately $65,572.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00054176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.00225200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00091653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

