Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $61.13 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,664 shares of company stock worth $2,111,533. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

