Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $401.98

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.98 ($5.25) and traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.83). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 446 ($5.83), with a volume of 3,161 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £142.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 431.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 401.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

