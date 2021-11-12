Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $401.98

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 401.98 ($5.25) and traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.83). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 446 ($5.83), with a volume of 3,161 shares.

The company has a market cap of £142.82 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 431.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 401.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

