Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 102.07% and a negative net margin of 160.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

NASDAQ AVGR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 2,178,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,138,264. The company has a market cap of $71.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

