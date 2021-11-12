Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNA. Evercore ISI started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 101.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 52.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 140,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 49.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 140,901 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

