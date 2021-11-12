Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.21 Million

Analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report $106.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.41 million to $107.33 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $104.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $392.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $393.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $429.10 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $432.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group raised their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,751 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after buying an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,878,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,642,000 after buying an additional 77,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVID stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

