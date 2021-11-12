AVEVA Group plc (AVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AVV opened at GBX 3,331.21 ($43.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,813.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,731.85. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,300 ($56.18).

In related news, insider James Kidd acquired 25 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) per share, with a total value of £879.75 ($1,149.40).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,880 ($50.69) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

