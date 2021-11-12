Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Trading Up 1.1%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO) shares were up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.70 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61). Approximately 1,469,535 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,469,435% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.98 ($0.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.62. The company has a market capitalization of £81.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

About Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

