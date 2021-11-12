Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVDX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avant Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.14.

Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. Avant Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

