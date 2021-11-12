AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,886.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,703.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,583.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,904.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $30.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,711.35.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

